Buffie the Body’s Netflix-Style Spoof Reveals Her Post-Video Vixen Life

Buffie the Body is ready to tell her story—but she needs to finish the yard first. The former hip-hop video vixen jumped into the viral Netflix documentary trend with “Surviving Buffie the Body,” using the spoof to address people who apparently still expect her to spend her days in swimsuits, on video sets and posing for magazine covers.

The setup sells the joke immediately. Buffie sits in a folding chair outside her garage, dressed as if she is about to wage war on an overgrown lawn: a neon hooded shirt, protective glasses, heavy boots, leg guards, and work gloves in hand.

“Can I wear these gloves? I have to go to the yard,” she says before beginning her mock confessional. “My name is Buffie. Formerly known as Buffie the Body. They come to my page, expecting to see me in swimwear and showing my butt.”