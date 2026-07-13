Buffie the Body’s Netflix-Style Spoof Reveals Her Post-Video Vixen Life

Buffie the Body is ready to tell her story—but she needs to finish the yard first. The former hip-hop video vixen jumped into the viral Netflix documentary trend with “Surviving Buffie the Body,” using the spoof to address people who apparently still expect her to spend her days in swimsuits, on video sets and posing for magazine covers.
The setup sells the joke immediately. Buffie sits in a folding chair outside her garage, dressed as if she is about to wage war on an overgrown lawn: a neon hooded shirt, protective glasses, heavy boots, leg guards, and work gloves in hand.
“Can I wear these gloves? I have to go to the yard,” she says before beginning her mock confessional. “My name is Buffie. Formerly known as Buffie the Body. They come to my page, expecting to see me in swimwear and showing my butt.”
Buffie the Body exploded onto the scene in 2005, when she was cast as the lead model in Tony Yayo and 50 Cent’s “So Seductive” video. That casting made her one of the most recognizable models of the video-vixen era.
She subsequently appeared in videos for Juelz Santana and Jim Jones, landed pictorials and covers for KING and Black Men, modeled for Azzure Denim, and played Big Booty Judy in the 2006 Atlanta classic ATL.
But Buffie closed that chapter years ago—and she would like the audience to catch up. “I mean, some of y’all are really expecting me to still be in a swimsuit, doing photoshoots, music videos and hosting events?” she wrote in the caption. “I haven’t done any of that in over 13 years.”
She added that carpentry, landscaping, home improvement, and fitness are not part of a dramatic fall from fame, but are simply what she enjoys today.
Today, Buffie lives in South Carolina, creates fitness and lifestyle content, shares workouts and healthy meal ideas, and runs her Brick Built clothing brand. “I live an ordinary lifestyle. Nothing extra. Just simple,” she wrote.
The stilettos have been traded for work boots, and she appears perfectly fine with that exchange.