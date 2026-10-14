Nick Cannon Brings 'Grown Folk' Conversations to BET as Network Revives Late-Night Lineup

The late-night series will mix celebrity guests, audience questions, humor, and guidance from doctors, therapists, and scholars for what Cannon calls “grown folk conversation.”

Nick Cannon is bringing Nick Cannon @ Night to BET for 10 weekly episodes focused on dating, intimacy, relationships, and mental health, starting October 20 at 10 p.m.

Nick Cannon is bringing some grown-folks business to BET, and the network is giving him a late-night television slot to talk about it. The entertainer's relationship-focused podcast, Nick Cannon @ Night, is moving to television as part of BET's renewed push into late-night programming. According to Variety, the network will exclusively air 10 weekly episodes beginning Tuesday, October 20, at 10 p.m., bringing conversations about dating, intimacy, relationships, and mental health to a platform with a long history of pushing the boundaries of after-hours entertainment. And Cannon isn't planning to keep things surface-level.

"I'm blending real advice with late-night entertainment," he said in a statement. "Grown folk conversation where we discuss and receive advice from the experts." The series will combine celebrity guests, audience questions, and professional perspectives on everything from modern dating to personal relationships. Cannon said doctors, therapists, and scholars will help tackle subjects that people often discuss behind closed doors but rarely address publicly. "Bringing humor and curiosity as we open up the phone lines and DMs exploring questions that people think about privately but rarely discuss out loud!" he explained. The guest list includes Natalie Nunn, Tommy Davidson, Dondré Whitfield, Flame Monroe, Courtney Bee, Chris "CP" Powell, and Skeet Carter. Dr. Umar Johnson, Dr. Alicia Watkins, Elliot Connie, and Dr. Zoe Indigo are also scheduled to appear. Cannon isn't starting from scratch. Nick Cannon @ Night debuted in July 2025 through a partnership with Wondery, producing 31 episodes distributed across YouTube, Wondery+, and other podcast platforms. The BET version, produced by Cannon's Ncredible Entertainment, expands that format into a weekly television series.

For BET, the move also brings back memories of an era when its late-night programming had its own personality. Long before streaming platforms and podcasts became the go-to destinations for adult conversations, BET viewers could spend their nights watching Midnight Love, the network's signature R&B slow-jam block, or catch the decidedly less romantic BET: Uncut, where videos too provocative for daytime rotation found a home. There was also ComicView, which helped introduce audiences to generations of Black comedians, alongside talk shows such as BET Tonight and The Mo'Nique Show. Later efforts, including Don't Sleep! and The Rundown with Robin Thede, brought news, politics, and cultural commentary into the mix. Cannon's new show puts relationships back at the center of that late-night conversation. And given his own personal life, he's certainly familiar with the subject. The Wild 'N Out creator has 12 children with six women, an arrangement that has made his dating life and approach to fatherhood recurring topics of public discussion.

"The show has grown to be much more than just a successful podcast," Cannon said of the BET partnership.