Bre Tiesi Says Another Nick Cannon Baby Could End Their Relationship: 'We're Not Doing 13'

Tiesi wants their son Legendary to know his 11 siblings but says Cannon must create that environment, a family dynamic his upcoming Netflix docuseries will explore.

The Selling Sunset star still calls Cannon her “life partner” and credits their unconventional relationship to mutual freedom and her financial independence.

Bre Tiesi says Nick Cannon having a 13th child is her only relationship dealbreaker, arguing that his 12 children across six households already leave limited time for each family.

Bre Tiesi loves Nick Cannon, considers him her life partner, and has accepted his unconventional family arrangement. But if the father of 12 decides to have baby No. 13, all bets might be off. The Selling Sunset star revealed her one relationship dealbreaker on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, making it clear that while she's comfortable with Cannon having children with five other women, another baby could push her over the edge. "I only have like one deal breaker. One. And if it ever happens, then I might be out," Tiesi said.

Asked what that dealbreaker was, she didn't hesitate: "If he has another baby." For Tiesi, who shares 4-year-old son Legendary Love with Cannon, the issue comes down to time. With 12 children with six women, she believes the Wild 'N Out creator already has plenty on his plate. "There's only so much time in a day. There's so many kids. There's so much going on," she explained, acknowledging that balancing her own career with motherhood can be challenging. "You got the Brady Bunch. We're not doing 13," she declared. Despite the warning, Tiesi insisted her relationship with Cannon remains strong. She described him as her "twin flame" and said their arrangement works because neither expects the other to follow traditional relationship rules.

"He is my partner. I think he is my life partner. I genuinely love this man," she said. "We have a great relationship. I love our family regardless of everything else." Tiesi also credited her financial independence for making their relationship work. "I have my own, and I make my own money. I can come and go as I please. I do what I want," she said, adding, "I will never live under a man." That independence extends to how she handles Cannon's other relationships, which have become a recurring source of public discussion. During a September appearance on E!'s Hot Goss podcast, Tiesi pushed back against the idea that Cannon's children's mothers operate as one big co-parenting team.

"There is no 'we'—we don't balance anything," she said. "I try to be nice." She explained that while she wants Legendary to have relationships with his siblings, attempts to build connections with their mothers haven't worked out. Speaking with Yee, Tiesi elaborated on those efforts, claiming she had invited the families to birthday parties, arranged playdates, and contacted nannies to coordinate visits. "I've invited everyone to every birthday party. I've asked for playdates. I've reached out to nannies. I've done all the things," she said. But she also drew a boundary around her involvement.

"I don't have to be your friend. I don't have to kiki with you. We're not going to have Sunday dinner," she said. Tiesi previously argued that Cannon should take responsibility for ensuring his children maintain relationships with one another, telling Hot Goss, "Nick has to step up, and he has to make an environment and support the children." Cannon's upcoming Netflix docuseries will explore those complicated family dynamics. Although Cannon recently promised viewers there would be "no secrets and nothing to hide," Tiesi admitted filming wasn't exactly enjoyable. "It was awful. Worst thing I've ever done," she told Yee, explaining that exposing her private relationship to cameras was uncomfortable, particularly because she'd never had to watch Cannon interact with the other women. Still, she agreed to participate so viewers could hear her perspective instead of relying on speculation.