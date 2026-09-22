Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon ‘Has to Step Up’ to Help His Kids Bond: ‘There Is No We’

Tiesi also ruled out having another child, joking that Legendary can spend time with the siblings he already has.

The Selling Sunset star said Cannon needs to “step up” and create an environment where their 4-year-old son, Legendary Love, can bond with his 11 siblings.

Bre Tiesi said “there is no ‘we’” among the mothers of Nick Cannon’s children and that her attempts to build relationships with them have not worked.

Bre Tiesi is making one thing clear about raising a child in Nick Cannon’s sprawling family: the mothers of his children aren't operating as one big co-parenting unit. The Selling Sunset star, who shares 4-year-old son Legendary Love with Cannon, addressed her relationship with the other women during an appearance on E!’s Hot Goss podcast. Asked how everyone balances the complicated family dynamic, Tiesi immediately rejected the premise. “There is no ‘we’—we don’t balance anything,” she said. “I try to be nice.”

Tiesi, 35, said she understands that Cannon’s family arrangement is unconventional and has previously tried to establish closer relationships with some of the other mothers. According to her, however, those efforts haven’t worked. “I would love to embrace the more, but the relationships with the mothers are, unfortunately, too difficult to do so,” she said. “We’ve attempted. I think that I’ve tried every which way.” Rather than continue forcing relationships that aren’t working, Tiesi said her priority is making sure the adults’ dynamics don’t prevent Legendary from knowing his siblings. “I’m just going to remove myself so that the children can have the best relationship,” she explained. “It’s not my responsibility to be entirely honest. Nick has to step up, and he has to make an environment and support the children.” Cannon has plenty of relationships to navigate. He is the father of 12 children with six women. He shares 15-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir and Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.