Benny Blanco Knew Selena Gomez Was 'The One' While He Was 'Pooping My Brains Out'

The story reflects the couple’s candid public dynamic since their September 2025 wedding, from Gomez kissing Blanco’s dirty foot on his podcast to his jokes about her fast-food-heavy diet.

Blanco told Watch What Happens Live that meeting Gomez erased his previous uncertainty about love: “When you really meet that person, there’s no question.”

Benny Blanco said he knew Selena Gomez was “the one” after she abandoned her birthday plans to care for him through a night of vomiting, temporary vision loss, and severe stomach trouble.

Benny Blanco knew Selena Gomez was “the one” after she spent the night taking care of him while he was vomiting, temporarily unable to see, and, in his words, “pooping my brains out.” The producer shared the decidedly unromantic story during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, where Andy Cohen's staff asked Blanco for relationship and career advice. When one staffer wondered how to know whether a relationship is real, Blanco said meeting the right person eliminated any uncertainty he previously had about love. “My whole life I thought I knew what—I thought I was in a relationship, I was in love,” Blanco said. “And then when you really meet that person, there’s no question.”

For Blanco, that realization came after a 2024 live Eric Andre Show performance went spectacularly wrong. He recalled getting hot sauce in his eye, which he said “burned my face,” before becoming seriously ill and vomiting. Gomez was staying at a rented Malibu house ahead of her birthday but dropped everything to get him. “She left a house we had rented in Malibu—that was her birthday the next day—picked me up, brought me home, didn’t tell anyone, sat with me all night, and then we did the whole day the next day,” Blanco recalled. That was apparently enough. “If you can, like, sit with me while I’m, like, pooping my brains out and can’t see, then you’re the one for me,” he said. It fits remarkably well with the picture Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have painted of their relationship since marrying in September 2025. Their public version of romance hasn't exactly been restricted to candlelight and red carpets.

The couple knew each other professionally for years before becoming romantically involved and eventually married in Santa Barbara after getting engaged in 2024.