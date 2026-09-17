Selena Gomez Says Fans Want Her to Look Like She Did in 2016: ‘It’s Not Gonna Happen’

Gomez has also moved beyond her Disney era, closing the door on Alex Russo while preparing for Brady Corbet’s upcoming film The Origin of the World.

The 34-year-old says she loves getting older and now embraces a natural beauty look as part of her identity.

Selena Gomez rejects pressure to recreate her 2016 appearance, saying, “People always want me to look the way I did, and it’s not gonna happen.”

Selena Gomez knows some fans would happily keep her frozen in 2016. But at 34 years old, she has no intention of cooperating. Speaking to People for its latest cover story, Gomez addressed the fascination with photos from her mid-20s that continue circulating online, particularly her smoky-eye looks from 2016. While Gomez can enjoy the nostalgia, she said the conversation sometimes crosses into expecting her to look exactly as she did a decade ago. “I always make this joke where I think people want to freeze me in time to that period of my life,” Gomez said. “I think people always want me to look the way I did, and it’s not gonna happen.”