'90 Day Fiancé' Star Kara Leona Takes Her Career to a Whole New Level

After Guillermo ended their reconciliation attempt on The Last Resort, Kara joined Season 2 of 90 Day: Hunt for Love to pursue a new romance in Puerto Rico.

The 90 Day Fiancé star’s adult-content career contributed to the end of her marriage to Guillermo Rojer, who opposed her OnlyFans work while she defended it as a path to financial independence.

Kara Leona teamed with Doc Johnson to create a toy molded from her anatomy, sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the intimate production process.

Kara Leona is taking her career to the next level. The 90 Day Fiancé star, whose OnlyFans account helped bring her marriage to Guillermo Rojer to an end, is now getting into the sex toy business. Kara has teamed up with adult novelty manufacturer Doc Johnson to develop a sex toy modeled after her own female anatomy. She's also giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the product is made, including the rather intimate process of creating the mold. According to TMZ, the reality star underwent the molding procedure with the help of professionals who explained each step. The process involves alginate, a material commonly used to make dental impressions, which is applied directly to the body to capture its shape.

And Kara apparently had no problem making herself comfortable in front of the production team. "It's not often I am in a room full of people with my legs just splayed," she joked during the procedure. The experience also introduced Kara to some unexpected aspects of product development. She described the molding material as "warm" and "sticky" while admitting she hadn't previously given much thought to how anatomically modeled adult products were manufactured. The finished product is expected to be part of a larger collection, with additional Kara-inspired merchandise reportedly in development. For anyone who watched the latest season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, however, Kara's latest business venture comes with some serious backstory.

Her adult entertainment career wasn't simply another disagreement between her and Guillermo. It became one of the central issues that ultimately ended their marriage. The couple, who married in 2021 and share a son, Nicolas, arrived at the relationship therapy retreat with several problems to address. Their disagreements involved trust, parenting responsibilities, their respective social lives, and Kara's pursuit of a music career. But her decision to sell adult content online proved particularly divisive. Guillermo objected to his wife's OnlyFans activities, making it clear that he couldn't continue their marriage if she kept producing explicit content. Kara, meanwhile, defended her career as a source of financial independence and a way to provide for her family. Neither was willing to abandon their position.