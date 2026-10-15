'90 Day Fiancé' Star Kara Leona Blasts Guillermo Rojer Over Marriage Split — And He Fires Back

Guillermo disputed her account on Instagram, warning, “People be careful with what you believe,” as Kara returns to the franchise single on 90 Day: Hunt for Love.

The 90 Day Fiancé star says she pursued adult content to prepare for single motherhood and now balances it with real estate, music, television, and social media while serving as their son’s primary caregiver.

Kara Leona says her marriage to Guillermo Rojer collapsed over financial instability, trust, childcare, and conflicting ambitions—not just her OnlyFans career.

Kara Leona has plenty to say about why her marriage to Guillermo Rojer fell apart, and she's making it clear that OnlyFans wasn't the whole story. The 90 Day Fiancé star is challenging the narrative surrounding their messy split, opening up about money, motherhood, and the problems she claims existed long before her adult entertainment career became a breaking point. On the Oct. 14 episode of the Decisions, Decisions podcast, Kara sat down with host Weezy to discuss her failed marriage, her increasingly lucrative business ventures, and why she believes the public hasn't gotten the full picture of her relationship. "I really wanted a partner," she explained. “I wanted someone that I could, like, ride or die with that met me where I was at and believed in me and understood my drive and wasn't ever going to try to dim my light. Which, that didn't work out."

She also said financial instability was a major source of tension in their marriage. According to the reality star, Guillermo had plenty of professional ambitions but struggled to turn those plans into reliable income. "He had a million and one dreams, but like it never was coming to fruition," she alleged. "I was starting to understand that I can't trust him to be the provider." Kara claimed that realization played a significant role in her decision to pursue adult entertainment. "It only crossed my mind truly because I was about to face single parenthood and I felt like I couldn't rely on my ex-husband to follow through on the things he said he was going to do," she said. Kara explained that she initially launched her OnlyFans account while pregnant with their son, Nicolas, using the additional income to help secure a home for her growing family. She eventually stepped away from the platform before returning when her marriage began unraveling. This time, however, she decided to take things further. "I was like, I'm going to turn up the spice level," she recalled, describing her transition from boudoir-style photography to more explicit material.

But Kara also pushed back against the perception that adult entertainment is her entire livelihood. "I still have a valid Virginia realtor's license. I have a closing literally in two days and several after that," she said, pointing to her work in real estate, music, television, and social media. "It's just one of my several streams of income." She also claimed she's been Nicolas' primary caregiver since separating from Guillermo, arguing that her unconventional career allows her to support herself while spending more time with their son. Still, the conversation wasn't just about financial independence. Kara also accused Guillermo of publicly humiliating her as their marital problems played out across the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. "I get publicly humiliated. I get dragged by my ex-husband on a national TV show," she said. Those accusations followed viewers watching the couple's marriage collapse on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, where Guillermo repeatedly objected to Kara's adult content.

For Guillermo, the issue went beyond money. He maintained that her online activities violated boundaries he wasn't willing to compromise on, particularly when it came to how he viewed their marriage and family. The disagreements extended beyond OnlyFans. Trust issues, conflicting lifestyles, childcare responsibilities, and Kara’s pursuit of a music career also strained their relationship. During the podcast, Kara suggested that Guillermo's objections to her choices were sometimes influenced by public criticism. She claimed he initially seemed comfortable with certain decisions, but confronted her after seeing negative reactions from viewers. Kara also revisited Guillermo's claims that his family disapproved of her adult entertainment career, saying his relatives had never expressed those objections directly to her.

In September, Kara revealed a partnership with adult novelty company Doc Johnson to develop intimate products modeled after her anatomy, expanding her business beyond OnlyFans subscriptions. It's a notable development considering how strongly Guillermo objected to her explicit content during their marriage. But while Kara is moving forward professionally and romantically, her former husband apparently isn't interested in letting her rewrite their history without a response.

Under an Instagram reel promoting her Decisions, Decisions appearance, Guillermo left a pointed comment: "Here we go with the crazy story... People be careful with what you believe."