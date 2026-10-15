Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jasmine Pineda Teases Another Pregnancy — But Fans Aren't Buying It

The TLC star’s history of prank announcements has viewers questioning if her latest social media reveal is real — or another elaborate fake-out.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jasmine Pineda is Reportedly Pregnant Again
Image Courtesy of Baby Rock Photography. Used with Permission.

Key Takeaways

  • Jasmine Pineda sparked pregnancy speculation by posting positive tests and changing her Instagram bio from “Mama x4” to “Mama x5,” but she has not confirmed whether the tests are new.
  • Fans questioned whether the posts were “rage bait” because the 90 Day Fiancé star has staged misleading announcements before, including a fake proposal that ended with a request to adopt a Chihuahua.
  • Pineda welcomed daughter Matilda with Matt Branistareanu in March 2025, finalized her divorce from Gino Palazzolo in June 2026, and recently appeared to film another TLC storyline involving a trip to Panama.

Jasmine Pineda might have another baby on the way, but 90 Day Fiancé fans aren't exactly rushing to buy her a stroller. The TLC star has ignited another round of pregnancy speculation after posting positive pregnancy tests on social media, just months after finalizing her messy divorce from Gino Palazzolo.

But considering Pineda's history of pulling elaborate pranks on her followers, plenty of viewers are wondering whether she's actually expecting—or just stirring the pot again.

According to TV Insider, on October 7, Pineda posted an Instagram Story showing a pregnancy test strip with two lines, accompanied by the caption, "Scariest and most beautiful feeling. All at once." She also quietly changed her Instagram bio from "Mama x4" to "Mama x5," though the emojis below still represented her two sons, daughter Matilda, and dog Coco.

Then came a Facebook post featuring a Clearblue test displaying the word "Pregnant."

And fans wasted no time calling her bluff.

"Maybe, maybe not. Its Jasmine," one commenter wrote. Another went straight for the obvious question: "Are you rage baiting us?" A third demanded to know, "Truth again or flashback?"

Others were more enthusiastic, with one asking, "Is this real?! If so, congrats! A sibling for Matilda!!"

The skepticism isn't entirely surprising, since Pineda hasn't clarified whether the tests are new or leftovers from her pregnancy with Matilda, whom she welcomed in March 2025 with boyfriend Matt Branistareanu.

Pineda also has a documented history of turning major life announcements into punchlines.

Earlier this year, she shared photos of Branistareanu down on one knee, seemingly popping the question. "He got down on one knee to propose… and I said YES," she announced.

But the final slide revealed he wasn't proposing marriage at all—he was asking if they could adopt a Chihuahua.

Of course, Pineda's actual relationship history has been chaotic enough without the pranks. Her marriage to Palazzolo became one of 90 Day Fiancé's most explosive storylines, complete with screaming matches, accusations of financial manipulation, jealousy, and an open marriage that went spectacularly sideways.

Pineda began dating Branistareanu and became pregnant with Matilda while still legally married to Palazzolo. When their divorce was finalized in June 2026, the financial tables turned: Pineda was ordered to pay Palazzolo $20,000 in spousal support, despite his repeated accusations that she had been interested in his money.

Meanwhile, the reality star appears to be gearing up for another round of television drama. Earlier this month, Pineda, Branistareanu, and Matilda were reportedly spotted filming with a TLC crew at Tampa International Airport ahead of a trip to Panama. The apparent homecoming could bring Pineda face-to-face with her sons, JC and Juance, who have remained in Panama.

She also recently defended hiring a separate nanny for each boy, insisting their different needs require individual attention and that she personally covers both caregivers' expenses.

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