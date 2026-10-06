'90 Day Fiancé' Cameras Are Rolling on Jasmine Pineda Again — And She's Taking the Drama to Panama

The apparent shoot follows Pineda’s divorce from Gino Palazzolo, which requires her to pay him $20,000 in spousal support after their turbulent multi-series relationship.

The footage could capture Pineda reuniting with sons JC and Juance, whom she has not seen in person since moving to the U.S., though TLC has not identified the series.

Jasmine Pineda was spotted filming with a TLC crew at Tampa International Airport as she, partner Matt Branistareanu, and daughter Matilda prepared to fly to Panama.

Jasmine Pineda apparently isn't finished with 90 Day Fiancé just yet. The fan favorite has been spotted filming with a TLC camera crew as she, partner Matt Branistareanu, and their daughter Matilda reportedly prepared to fly from Tampa to Panama, setting up another chapter for one of the franchise's most reliably chaotic stars just months after her explosive divorce from Gino Palazzolo became final. According to CinemaBlend (via Yahoo! News), the apparent shoot could document a major moment in Pineda's story: her return to Panama and reunion with her sons, JC and Juance, whom she has not seen in person since moving to the United States to marry Palazzolo. Fans have shared photos that appeared to show the family at Tampa International Airport with cameras rolling as they prepared to board a Copa Airlines flight. TLC has not announced which series or spinoff the footage is intended for.

The trip comes as Pineda has pushed back against criticism of her relationship with her sons. In a recent Facebook post, she revealed that each boy has his own nanny, explaining that the arrangement reflects their individual needs rather than an attempt to replace her role as their mother. "My boys are two different human beings with different personalities, routines, needs and ways of receiving care," she wrote. "Having a nanny for each of them was never about replacing me as their mother." Pineda added that she pays both nannies herself.

Her return to filming also arrives after an especially messy year offscreen. Pineda and Palazzolo recently finalized their divorce, officially ending one of the wildest relationships in 90 Day Fiancé history. Their years together featured explosive fights over money, jealousy, and trust; Palazzolo sharing Pineda's intimate photos with an ex; and, eventually, an open marriage that spectacularly failed to repair their relationship. Pineda began seeing Branistareanu and welcomed Matilda with him in March 2025 while she was still legally married to Palazzolo. Even their divorce produced a final financial twist. After years of Palazzolo accusing Pineda of being interested in his money, their settlement required her to pay him $20,000 in spousal support—$500 per month for 40 months. Palazzolo kept their Canton, Michigan, property, while Pineda received the Dunedin, Florida, home.