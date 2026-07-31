Princess Love

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Latest Stories

Ray J and Princess Love attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Ray J Says He Doesn't Want a Divorce in Post Celebrating 10-Year Anniversary With Princess Love

Ray J has been married to Princess Love since 2016, but she has filed for divorce multiple times since 2020.

Joe Price1 hour ago

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