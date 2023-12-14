Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Gets Baptized Amid Custody Battle: 'Saving Myself Was the 1st Step'

Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson suggested he's gotten baptized amid their custody battle for their infant son.

"There’s A LOT I can say but not allowed to say. And at this point, don’t even want to say. I will say, however, that God is & will always be your greatest ally," Jackson wrote alongside an Instagram video of him working out. "I have put my trust, patience, timing & entire life onto him so that I can continue to get through the days. Lord Jesus has been with me throughout & has strengthen me to the point where I am continuing to push forward & not looking back. He’s surrounded me with friends & family that has always been there as well as sending me love from many individuals who have reached out. And for that, I thank you."

While he didn't provide evidence of his baptism, Jackson did note that it has helped him cope following his break-up from Palmer. "Extremely blessed to have repent & be baptized in the name of our Lord Jesus," he wrote. "But the work doesn’t stop, there’s so much I have to do in order to be fulfilled. Saving myself was the 1st step."