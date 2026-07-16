Who Is Suki Mellow? The 'Anime Girl' Who Called Kai Cenat 'Master' at Streamer University 2026

Suki Mellow arrived at Streamer University 2026 as a relatively new Twitch streamer, and she quickly became one of the event's most talked-about personalities. From calling Kai Cenat "master" to a string of over-the-top interactions that spread across social media, here's who the self-described "anime girl" is and why she's suddenly everywhere online.

Who Is Suki Mellow?

Suki Mellow is a Twitch streamer from Del Valle, Texas, who has quickly become one of the breakout personalities of Kai Cenat's Streamer University Class of 2026. Streaming since August 2024, Suki often speaks in a high-pitched voice in tandem with her "anime girl" personality while occasionally dropping Japanese phrases. There’s a never dull moment in the content she shares with her 470,000 followers on TikTok and 162,000 on Instagram.

"My best traits are my lack of social anxiety, my comfort with being cringe, and my overall passion to keep pushing," Suki said in her Streamer University application video. "I'm comfortable with being myself. I cosplay and I love getting in character. I IRL stream and fear nothing. I never shy away from a bit, no matter how crazy."

Elsewhere in her application video, Suki said she hoped to join Streamer U to "meet more inspired individuals" and that her goal is "to make people feel like they can be themselves" through her content and streams.

Upon her acceptance of the program, Mellow celebrated by dousing herself in milk and confetti while wearing a cow print onesie during a livestream.

Did Suki Mellow Call Kai Cenat "Master" at Streamer University?

Suki has been receiving a lot of attention since her July 15 introduction at Streamer University. "My name is Suki Mellow and I'm a pretty odd fellow. At least that's what they say! Ha ha ha! I'll be the cringiest and the craziest anime girl. I'll wreak havoc while also being kawaii," she told Cenat, before hopping on top of his desk, meowing, and calling him "Master Kai." Cenat then jokingly warned Suki that he watched her video about "stalking" Jasontheween and that if he reported her to the SUPD (Streamer University Police Department), he "could put a restraining order" on her.

What Else Did Suki Mellow Do at Streamer University 2026?

While on her way to the dining hall, Suki asked streamer Adapt if he wanted to "share" a bento box with her, saying, "I have a mouth that needs to be fed by you sempai."

Adapt, visibly confused by the interaction and her demeanor, pointed her in the direction of the dining hall while adding: "I heard [Jasontheween] is over there too." "Oh, really?" she replied, before squeezing one of her breasts.

Suki later ran into Yonna Jay who warned her that Jason has a girlfriend, saying: "You better not play with him. You know he's got a girlfriend. That's the word around the street. I don't know! No, I really don't know if he does."

Another bizarre interaction took place when Suki met Kanel. Despite his visible confusion at her energy and demeanor, the two streamers found common ground over their love of anime. While admitting to trolling and rage baiting, Suki lets out a fart and asks Kanel if he wants to "smell" it.