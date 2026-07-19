Kai Cenat Sued Over Bodyguard's Alleged Assault at 2025 Dominican Day Parade

Kai Cenat is being sued after his bodyguard, Cuddy, allegedly assaulted a man last year.

According to a civil complaint obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff in the suit, Dustin Batista, alleged that he was “struck, punched, and assaulted” by Cuddy, whose real name is Lamont Gilbert, at the 2025 Dominican Day Parade in New York City. Batista claims he didn’t “threaten, attack, provoke, consent to contact with, or otherwise justify the attack.”

In addition to accusing Cuddy of assault and battery, the plaintiff argues that Cenat should be held liable for the actions of his bodyguard with charges of vicarious liability and negligent hiring.

Cenat is currently waist-deep in this year’s Streamer University, where he acts as a dean of the class of streamers. He gifted free phones to this year’s participants in partnership with Ch@mobile, and, to ensure that he keeps an eye on students and staff, he set up a command center so things don’t spin out of control.

In one of the wildest moments so far from the Streamer University 2026, Cenat was gifted an actual rat by a streamer to thank him for hosting the event.