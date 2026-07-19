Kai Cenat Sued Over Bodyguard's Alleged Assault at 2025 Dominican Day Parade

Kai Cenat is being sued after his bodyguard, Cuddy, allegedly assaulted a man last year.
According to a civil complaint obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff in the suit, Dustin Batista, alleged that he was “struck, punched, and assaulted” by Cuddy, whose real name is Lamont Gilbert, at the 2025 Dominican Day Parade in New York City. Batista claims he didn’t “threaten, attack, provoke, consent to contact with, or otherwise justify the attack.”
In addition to accusing Cuddy of assault and battery, the plaintiff argues that Cenat should be held liable for the actions of his bodyguard with charges of vicarious liability and negligent hiring.
Cenat is currently waist-deep in this year’s Streamer University, where he acts as a dean of the class of streamers. He gifted free phones to this year’s participants in partnership with Ch@mobile, and, to ensure that he keeps an eye on students and staff, he set up a command center so things don’t spin out of control.
In one of the wildest moments so far from the Streamer University 2026, Cenat was gifted an actual rat by a streamer to thank him for hosting the event.
The rat was given to him by streamer Jordyn Lucas, who wanted it to reference the start of Cenat’s career. “You do so much for people, and people don't ever do anything for you,” Cenat was told before opening the box. “So this is, you know, humble beginnings.”
The strange gift was in reference to an early moment in his career when he was surprised by a rodent during a stream. “You getting money now. You know what I'm saying?” said Lucas. “So I have to remind you where you came from. Remember that dirty-ass Bronx room you was in?”
Cenat took the moment to give Lucas some advice — and her gift back. “Okay, you wanna know what I want you to do? … Make this your pet for your room, okay?” he said.
Though he didn’t want it, Cenat was later spotted singing the Jackson Five’s “I’ll Be There” to his new pet.