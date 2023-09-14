Video Shows Jonathan Majors Breaking Up Fight Between High School Students

Jonathan Majors was caught on video breaking up a fight between two high school students outside an In-N-Out in Hollywood.

In the clip, per TMZ, the actor could be seen running over to the two girls after they attacked each other. While it's unclear what, exactly, he said to the students in the clip, at one point he said "it's not that deep" and told them it was "okay" as he repeatedly held them back from one another. He was unable to stop them from exchanging blows but appeared to stick around until they calmed down. Some of the students watching and recording the fight appeared to not recognize Majors, with one of them asking, "Who the fuck is that?"

The scuffle took place near an In-N-Out location near Hollywood High School. Reports that he broke up the fight first surfaced earlier this week. As he told TMZ on Tuesday, he wanted to make sure no one got seriously injured in the fight.