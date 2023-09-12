Jonathan Majors Breaks Up Fight Between Two High School Students at In-N-Out

Jonathan Majors broke up a fight between two high school students while he was trying to get some food at In-N-Out in Hollywood.

TMZ caught up with the actor on Tuesday, hours after the scuffle happened at an In-N-Out location near Hollywood High School. Majors had no idea what caused the fight, but he wanted to make sure no one got seriously hurt, as he told the TMZ reporter.

Majors said he hoped the girls were doing better after the fight and advised them to stay "cool." The actor's Good Samaritan act comes amid his legal battle with an ex-girlfriend he allegedly assaulted back in March.