Draya Michele Sues Tyrod Taylor for Backing Out of Agreement to Purchase Home

Draya Michele has fired a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Tyrod Taylor after he allegedly backed out of an agreement that had regarding a home he bought in Los Angeles.

Per TMZ, the 39-year-old media personality has accused the 34-year-old New York Jets quarterback of going back on a verbal agreement they made after he purchased a home in August 2022. She said that they agreed she would purchase the home from him one day and that any improvements to the property or mortgage payments would go toward the purchase. While they never had a written contract, because they were dating at the time, she said that he has now seemingly changed his mind.

In the legal documents, she said that she offered him $2.8 million for the home, which he countered with a $3.2 million offer in January this year. She accepted the offer and put almost $300,000 into the property, but now he's threatening to evict her from the home and is refusing to sell it to her. She's suing him for breach of contract and is asking for unspecified damages.

In a post on Instagram Stories that appears to be a response to the lawsuit, Taylor shared a screenshot of the lyrics from Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss "Euphoria," which reads, "Know you a master manipulator and a habitual liar too / But don't tell no lie about me and I won't tell truths 'bout you."