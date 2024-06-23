Draya Michele and Jalen Green Respond to Negative Comments About Their Relationship: 'It's Kinda Weird'

"I don't know what people's problem is," said Michele. "Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird. Love is love at the end of the day."

Their relationship has been a hot topic on social media due to their 17-year age difference. Michele and Green have been romantically linked since August 2023, and she announced she was pregnant in March.

The announcement sparked backlash, as Michele was criticized for having a child with a much younger man. The couple welcomed their daughter in May of this year. In response to the backlash, Michele shared an Instagram post in which she claimed she's misunderstood and won't be bothered by people's opinions of her.

"Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else's timeline of comprehension," Michele wrote in her Instagram Story. "Also, it's none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly—let that be enough."