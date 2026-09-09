Jack Doherty Accused of Pinning Girlfriend By Her Neck in New Police Affidavit

New documents paint a serious picture of the domestic battery case against streamer Jack Doherty that is now moving through Broward County court.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by TMZ says the 22-year-old YouTuber and his girlfriend argued inside a Fort Lauderdale home Friday afternoon (Sept. 4), with the confrontation turning physical after she tried to leave.

The woman told officers Doherty rushed toward her and got directly in her face, frightening her, and that she put her arm out to create some space between them. She said the argument continued as she went upstairs to collect her belongings.

According to the affidavit, Doherty became angry that she was leaving and allegedly shoved her to the floor before briefly holding her there with his hands around her neck.

The woman told police she was still able to breathe. She also said she grabbed a firearm from a bedside table and warned Doherty she would shoot if he came near her again.

According to NBC Miami, officers responded to the 1400 block of Southwest Fifth Court in the Riverside Park neighborhood following a report of a domestic disturbance. The station also says a surveillance camera reportedly caught video of the incident.

Doherty was booked into Broward County Main Jail on one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. Bond was set at $1,000 Saturday morning, along with a no-contact order, as the case proceeds in Broward County court. An unnamed source close to Doherty told TMZ he acted in self-defense.