Zinedine Zidane 'Excited' to be Named France Head Coach on Four-Year Deal

Key Takeaways
- Zinedine Zidane, 54, has been appointed France head coach on a four-year deal to succeed Didier Deschamps, fulfilling a five-year wait in which he turned down all club jobs to chase this role.
- Calling it the happiest day of his coaching career, Zidane said he is "excited" to lead an "extraordinary" generation of French players and promised a more attacking identity, saying, "Deschamps is Deschamps... Zizou is Zizou."
- His tenure begins with Nations League trips to Turkey and Belgium before a symbolic home debut against Italy on October 2, exactly 20 years after his infamous 2006 World Cup final red card, adding a charged backdrop to his return to Les Bleus.
Zinedine Zidane has officially taken charge of the French national team, completing a long-awaited return to Les Bleus more than two decades after leading the country to its first World Cup title as a player.
On Tuesday (July 28), the French Football Federation announced Zidane as Didier Deschamps’ successor, handing the former Real Madrid manager a four-year contract. Speaking shortly after the announcement at the federation’s headquarters in Paris, Zidane struggled to contain his emotions.
"I’m excited," Zidane said. "The France team makes you dream. We have extraordinary players, an extraordinary team."
Zidane has been out of coaching since leaving Real Madrid in 2021. The 54-year-old said he rejected opportunities to return to club soccer because managing France was the only position he wanted.
"I’ve waited five years for this chance, so that’s why I’m a bit emotional," he said. "I’ve always watched this side as a fan and also as a future coach, I won’t hide it. That’s why I didn’t take a club side. I told myself that the only thing I wanted to do after Madrid was taking the France team."
Team president Philippe Diallo described Zidane’s hiring as "an exceptional moment" and praised him as one of the most important figures in French soccer history.
Diallo said discussions with Zidane began in February 2025, after Deschamps confirmed he would leave following the 2026 World Cup, in which France lost to Spain in the semifinals. The former attacking midfielder also suggested France will take on a more aggressive identity under his leadership.
"What motivates me is the game, I was a No. 10, I like goals," Zidane said. "I was a leader on the field and now I want to be a leader by experience."
His first match in charge will come on September 25 when France travels to face Turkey in the Nations League. Les Bleus will then play Belgium three days later before Zidane makes his home debut against Italy at Stade de France on October 2.
The Italy matchup will carry added meaning. It comes 20 years after Zidane's final appearance as a player, when he was sent off for headbutting Marco Materazzi during the 2006 World Cup final.
"I've noted all of the four matches to come," Zidane said, tapping his forehead. "Italy is special, because I played there, because I know people, because I speak Italian. All of those things."
Zidane remains one of the most celebrated players in France’s history. He scored twice in the 1998 World Cup final as Les Bleus defeated Brazil 3-0, then helped the country win Euro 2000. He finished his international career with 31 goals in 108 appearances and won the Ballon d'Or in 1998.
His managerial career was similarly decorated. Zidane guided Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018 and also won two La Liga championships across two spells with the club.