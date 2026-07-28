Zinedine Zidane 'Excited' to be Named France Head Coach on Four-Year Deal

Zinedine Zidane has officially taken charge of the French national team, completing a long-awaited return to Les Bleus more than two decades after leading the country to its first World Cup title as a player.

On Tuesday (July 28), the French Football Federation announced Zidane as Didier Deschamps’ successor, handing the former Real Madrid manager a four-year contract. Speaking shortly after the announcement at the federation’s headquarters in Paris, Zidane struggled to contain his emotions.

"I’m excited," Zidane said. "The France team makes you dream. We have extraordinary players, an extraordinary team."

Zidane has been out of coaching since leaving Real Madrid in 2021. The 54-year-old said he rejected opportunities to return to club soccer because managing France was the only position he wanted.

"I’ve waited five years for this chance, so that’s why I’m a bit emotional," he said. "I’ve always watched this side as a fan and also as a future coach, I won’t hide it. That’s why I didn’t take a club side. I told myself that the only thing I wanted to do after Madrid was taking the France team."