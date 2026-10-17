Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Spark Engagement Buzz With Diamond Ring Reveal

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley have fans wondering if wedding bells could be in their future after two social media posts sparked fresh engagement talk. Neither has publicly confirmed an engagement, but a diamond ring and a carefully placed emoji have people connecting the dots.

Adding fuel to the rumors, Page Six reported on Friday, Oct. 16, that Cyrus had proposed to Hurley, citing sources.

The fanfare started on Monday, Oct. 12, when Hurley shared behind-the-scenes photos from her first day filming Season 2 of The 'Burbs. In the photos, she's seen posing in a white bathrobe and showing off a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger. The first image kept the jewelry partially concealed, while the next photo offered a much clearer look at the sparkling stone.