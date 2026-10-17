Pop Culture

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Spark Engagement Buzz With Diamond Ring Reveal

A massive diamond, a suspiciously timed song and a celebratory emoji from Hurley's son. Wedding bells may be ringing for the couple.

Billy Ray Cyrus in a black hat and sunglasses with Elizabeth Hurley in a red dress at an awards event.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Elizabeth Hurley fueled engagement speculation by wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in behind-the-scenes photos from Season 2 of The 'Burbs.
  • Billy Ray Cyrus added to the buzz with Mark Collie's "Something with a Ring to It," a ring emoji and the caption, "Kinda has a ring 💍 to it."
  • Page Six reported that Cyrus proposed, though the couple—publicly together since April 2025—has not confirmed an engagement.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley have fans wondering if wedding bells could be in their future after two social media posts sparked fresh engagement talk. Neither has publicly confirmed an engagement, but a diamond ring and a carefully placed emoji have people connecting the dots.

Adding fuel to the rumors, Page Six reported on Friday, Oct. 16, that Cyrus had proposed to Hurley, citing sources.

The fanfare started on Monday, Oct. 12, when Hurley shared behind-the-scenes photos from her first day filming Season 2 of The 'Burbs. In the photos, she's seen posing in a white bathrobe and showing off a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger. The first image kept the jewelry partially concealed, while the next photo offered a much clearer look at the sparkling stone.

Hurley's son, Damian, whom she shares with the late Steve Bing, also commented, writing “SO EXCITED” alongside red heart emojis.

A source told Page Six regarding the post, “She’s filming The ‘Burbs; I hardly think this ring is a prop.”

Then, on Thursday, Oct. 15, Cyrus posted a photo on his official Instagram account with Mark Collie's "Something with a Ring to It" playing in the background. His caption included a diamond ring emoji, a detail that followers quickly noticed.

"This is the most fertile solid ground I have stood on in a long time," Cyrus wrote, referring to recent projects and an upcoming NASCAR event in Phoenix. He wrapped up that portion of his message with: "Kinda has a ring 💍 to it."

Damian also commented on Cyrus' post, leaving a "🥳" emoji.

Cyrus and Hurley officially confirmed they were a couple back in April 2025.

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