Von Scales

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Trina Braxton and Von Scales pose indoors, both wearing light-colored tops. The background is a plain wall.
Pop Culture

Trina Braxton's Husband Von Scales, Dead at 58

The entrepreneur and reality TV personality died early Thursday morning in Atlanta.

Alex Ocho38 minutes ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App