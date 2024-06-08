You should always follow your heart—even if that leads you to run a marathon inside of a Taco Bell restaurant.

TikTok user Ugh_Madison, a content creator known for completing wacky challenges on her social media, is back at it again and going viral for her latest stunt.

As seen on her TikTok, Madison attempted to walk a complete marathon distance (or 26.3 miles) inside of a Taco Bell, apparently becoming the first person in history to do so.

“I got there at 11 ready to work out,” said the TikToker. “I brought my own treadmill and filled my water bottle up with [Mountain Dew] Baja Blast. I'm the healthiest woman alive.”