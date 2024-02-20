Omar Apollo and Armani White Join Taco Bell to Introduce New Menu Items at 'Live Más LIVE' Event

The fast food giant revealed its upcoming lineup of new menu items in Las Vegas on Super Bowl weekend.

Feb 20, 2024
Audience looking at stage with dynamic lighting and screens displaying "Live Más Live" at an event
Taco Bell
Audience looking at stage with dynamic lighting and screens displaying &quot;Live Más Live&quot; at an event
Taco Bell

Before the Super Bowl on Sunday, Taco Bell touched down in Las Vegas for the kickoff of its “Live Más LIVE” event.

The fast food giant is familiar with innovation. From their menu offerings to their taco subscription pass, and even a hotel and resort in Palms Springs they launched in 2019. However, the inaugural “Live Más LIVE,” hosted by “Feed The Beat” artist Armani White, was something else entirely.

There was a lot to unwrap at Taco Bell’s keynote as they revealed several new items on their menu.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Taco Bell is expanding its culinary collaborations with other brands this year to include new offerings such as the Cheez-It Crunchwrap. Currently in the testing pipeline are a Salt & Straw Ice Cream Chocolate Taco and a Horchata Cold Brew Latte with Beekeeper Coffee which fans got to taste test after the keynote.

The brand is also turning up the heat on some of its menu’s classics with partnerships with Tajin to introduce a new Tajin Crunchy Taco, Tajin Twists, and the Tajin Strawberry Freeze.

Singer Omar Apollo performed his viral hit “Evergreen” before it was announced that packets of his family’s hot sauce brand, Disha Hot, will become available exclusively at Taco Bell locations.

Two musicians performing on stage; one is singing and the other is playing guitar. They&#x27;re seated in front of a purple-lit backdrop

Other savory new menu items include the Cheesy Street Chalupas, Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco, and new Crispy Chicken Nuggets.

A close-up of a half-eaten empanada with filling visible, next to a dipping sauce
Taco Bell

The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, which draws inspiration from the empanada, will also arrive at Taco Bell locations nationwide on Thursday.

Desert lovers aren’t being left out either. Taco Bell additionally announced the launch of a new Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato and Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights.

The event also doubled as The Bell Awards, which recognizes the restaurant chain’s fandom. Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and media personality Davis Burleson handed out accolades for Menu Hack of the Year, Wedding of the Year, Drive-Thru Ride of the Year, Best Live Más Moment, and Superfan of the Year.

Fans who want to get more info on the new menu items or want access to future exclusive events can visit TacoBell.com/Rewards

Taco BellOmar ApolloDavante AdamsArmani WhiteLas VegasLas Vegas Raiders

Latest in Life

Found on nearly every corner in Los Angeles, fruit carts—and the fruteros who operate them—are icons of the city’s street food scene. But few fruteros have the story of Jorge Urrea, a former gang member who found redemption by starting his own fruit cart business, Pushin Fruits LA. As we dive into the turbulent yet inspiring life of Jorge, we’re introduced to a man reshaped by the past and driven by a promise he made on a harrowing night in 2004. Surviving five bullet wounds in a violent gang clash that cost his best friend's life, he made a pledge to transform his life and join the ranks of other fruteros selling fresh watermelon, mangoes, coconuts, and other fruit dashed with a tangy sprinkle of tajin. Today, Jorge isn’t just fulfilling his vow by selling fruit; he’s also devoting his time to mentor youth and help them veer away from the pitfalls that nearly claimed his life. In this episode of Food Heroes, we explore Jorge's tireless quest to give back to his community - from feeding the homeless of Skid Row, to participating in drives for student school supplies. For More Information: https;//www.seaprograms.org https://www.projectcoffeecup.org/ Found on nearly every corner in Los Angeles, fruit carts—and the fruteros who operate them—are icons of the city’s street food scene. But few fruteros have the story of Jorge Urrea, a former gang member who found redemption by starting his own fruit cart business, Pushin Fruits LA. As we dive into the turbulent yet inspiring life of Jorge, we’re introduced to a man reshaped by the past and driven by a promise he made on a harrowing night in 2004. Surviving five bullet wounds in a violent gang clash that cost his best friend's life, he made a pledge to transform his life and join the ranks of other fruteros selling fresh watermelon, mangoes, coconuts, and other fruit dashed with a tangy sprinkle of tajin. Today, Jorge isn’t just fulfilling his vow by selling fruit; he’s also devoting his time to mentor youth and help them veer away from the pitfalls that nearly claimed his life. In this episode of Food Heroes, we explore Jorge's tireless quest to give back to his community - from feeding the homeless of Skid Row, to participating in drives for student school supplies. For More Information: https;//www.seaprograms.org https://www.projectcoffeecup.org/ Play button icon
LIFE

| BY COMPLEX VIDEO

Shot 5 Times to Street Food Legend: How an Ex-Gang Member Became LA’s Most Beloved Frutero | FOOD HEROES