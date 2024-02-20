Omar Apollo and Armani White Join Taco Bell to Introduce New Menu Items at 'Live Más LIVE' Event

Before the Super Bowl on Sunday, Taco Bell touched down in Las Vegas for the kickoff of its “Live Más LIVE” event.
The fast food giant is familiar with innovation. From their menu offerings to their taco subscription pass, and even a hotel and resort in Palms Springs they launched in 2019. However, the inaugural “Live Más LIVE,” hosted by “Feed The Beat” artist Armani White, was something else entirely.
There was a lot to unwrap at Taco Bell’s keynote as they revealed several new items on their menu.
Taco Bell is expanding its culinary collaborations with other brands this year to include new offerings such as the Cheez-It Crunchwrap. Currently in the testing pipeline are a Salt & Straw Ice Cream Chocolate Taco and a Horchata Cold Brew Latte with Beekeeper Coffee which fans got to taste test after the keynote.
The brand is also turning up the heat on some of its menu’s classics with partnerships with Tajin to introduce a new Tajin Crunchy Taco, Tajin Twists, and the Tajin Strawberry Freeze.
Singer Omar Apollo performed his viral hit “Evergreen” before it was announced that packets of his family’s hot sauce brand, Disha Hot, will become available exclusively at Taco Bell locations.
Other savory new menu items include the Cheesy Street Chalupas, Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco, and new Crispy Chicken Nuggets.
The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, which draws inspiration from the empanada, will also arrive at Taco Bell locations nationwide on Thursday.
Desert lovers aren’t being left out either. Taco Bell additionally announced the launch of a new Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato and Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights.
The event also doubled as The Bell Awards, which recognizes the restaurant chain’s fandom. Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and media personality Davis Burleson handed out accolades for Menu Hack of the Year, Wedding of the Year, Drive-Thru Ride of the Year, Best Live Más Moment, and Superfan of the Year.
Fans who want to get more info on the new menu items or want access to future exclusive events can visit TacoBell.com/Rewards