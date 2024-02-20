Omar Apollo and Armani White Join Taco Bell to Introduce New Menu Items at 'Live Más LIVE' Event

Before the Super Bowl on Sunday, Taco Bell touched down in Las Vegas for the kickoff of its “Live Más LIVE” event.

The fast food giant is familiar with innovation. From their menu offerings to their taco subscription pass, and even a hotel and resort in Palms Springs they launched in 2019. However, the inaugural “Live Más LIVE,” hosted by “Feed The Beat” artist Armani White, was something else entirely.

There was a lot to unwrap at Taco Bell’s keynote as they revealed several new items on their menu.