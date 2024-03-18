Lil Nas X Ran the NYC Half Marathon in High-Top Coach Sneakers

Lil Nas X made a surprise appearance at the 2024 New York City United Half Marathon yesterday, but running the 13.1 miles wasn't the only shocking thing he did.
The Grammy-winning artist took on the race course in the Coach C202 high-top lifestyle sneaker instead of running shoes. According to Page Six, Lil Nas X did not own running sneakers and was unsuccessful in buying a pair prior to the race, so he opted for the Coach shoe. The Coach C202 colorway that Lil Nas X wore retails for $275, but at the time of writing, it's on sale for $137.50.
Coach introduced Lil Nas X as a brand ambassador in October 2022 with the debut of its short film titled "Courage to be Real." In addition to the in-line C202 makeups, the artist also designed his own colorway of the high-top shoe (pictured below), featuring graphics on the upper inspired by '90s underground rave posters.
The United Half is one of the most popular half marathons in New York and this year's race featured a record-setting 27,000 runners. According to the New York Road Runners, Lil Nas X finished the race in 2 hours and 32 minutes.