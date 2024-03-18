Lil Nas X Ran the NYC Half Marathon in High-Top Coach Sneakers

Lil Nas X made a surprise appearance at the 2024 New York City United Half Marathon yesterday, but running the 13.1 miles wasn't the only shocking thing he did.

The Grammy-winning artist took on the race course in the Coach C202 high-top lifestyle sneaker instead of running shoes. According to Page Six, Lil Nas X did not own running sneakers and was unsuccessful in buying a pair prior to the race, so he opted for the Coach shoe. The Coach C202 colorway that Lil Nas X wore retails for $275, but at the time of writing, it's on sale for $137.50.