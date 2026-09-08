Pop Culture

Swayvo Twain, Son of D'Angelo and Angie Stone, Cast as Notorious B.I.G. in Snoop Dogg Biopic

Bentley Green and G Perico also join Universal's "Snoop," which arrives in theaters Aug. 6, 2027.

Swayvo Twain is stepping into his first major film role.

The 29-year-old recording artist, born Michael D'Angelo Archer II to the late Angie Stone and D'Angelo, has been cast as the Notorious B.I.G. in Snoop Dogg’s biopic Snoop, according to Variety.

Also joining the cast is Bentley Green as RBX (real name Eric Dwayne Collins), Snoop's cousin who signed to Death Row in the '90s. G Perico takes on Big Reecie Cup, a figure out of Snoop's Long Beach upbringing.

As previously announced, Jonathan Daviss leads the film as Snoop.

The rest of the cast fills out Snoop's orbit: Myles Bullock as Dr. Dre, Camron Jones as Tupac Shakur, Tre Hale as Suge Knight and Lauren London as Snoop's late mother, Beverly Tate. Laya DeLeon Hayes plays Shante Broadus.

Snoop hits theaters on August 6, 2027.

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