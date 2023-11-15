North West Recreates Y2K Era Look of Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton in New TikTok

North West is paying tribute to her mom Kim Kardashian with her latest TikTok upload.

On Tuesday, the 10-year-old social media star and her friend took it back to the early aughts to recreate a photo of an infamous airport snap of her mom and Paris Hilton.

In a series of photos uploaded to her TikTok account, North is seen clad in dark sunglasses, a tracksuit, and an oversized bag while her friend completed her look with a striped tank top, jeans, and a beret. As if it couldn’t get any better, North used Kim’s 2011 charity single “Jam (Turn It Up)” for the sound.