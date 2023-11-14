Kim Kardashian Says North West Will 'Fully Scam' People at Her Lemonade Stand: ‘I’ll Get Calls From My Friends’

Kim Kardashian says her daughter, North West, has been known to “fully scam” a select group of neighborhood lemonade stand customers.
In a new interview with Sean Manning for GQ, Kim spoke at length about the lasting impact her late father, Robert Kardashian, has had on her life. While reflecting on the great care her father took to instill a strong work ethic into her from a young age, Kim pointed to how she’s trying to do the same with 10-year-old North.
“She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner,” Kim said of North’s weekend lemonade stand operations. “She has a table and chairs, and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours."
According to Kim, North also enlists the help of her friends, with whom she splits the money they make from selling lemonade. The pricing model, however, can vary.
"If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2," Kim told GQ. "If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, 'I don’t have any change.'"
Elsewhere in the Jack Bridgland-photographed feature, which is part of the publication’s larger Men of the Year 2023 coverage, Kim spoke on the importance of, in her words, trying to make sure her children have the chance to be “as normal as possible” at home.
North and Kim last made headlines together, thanks to a few choice moments from a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, namely a conversation with Kourtney Kardashian about the difficulties of co-parenting.
"North, she’ll go to her Dad’s [and] she’ll be like, 'Dad is the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security, he lives in an apartment,'" Kim said in the episode, which also included footage of North eating an onion like an apple. "And she’ll start crying, 'Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment!'"
The Men of the Year inclusion follows the launch of SKIMS' first-ever menswear collection in October, complete with a campaign starring Neymar Jr.