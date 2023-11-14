Kim Kardashian Says North West Will 'Fully Scam' People at Her Lemonade Stand: ‘I’ll Get Calls From My Friends’

Kim Kardashian says her daughter, North West, has been known to “fully scam” a select group of neighborhood lemonade stand customers.

In a new interview with Sean Manning for GQ, Kim spoke at length about the lasting impact her late father, Robert Kardashian, has had on her life. While reflecting on the great care her father took to instill a strong work ethic into her from a young age, Kim pointed to how she’s trying to do the same with 10-year-old North.

“She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner,” Kim said of North’s weekend lemonade stand operations. “She has a table and chairs, and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours."