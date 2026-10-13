Comedian LongBeachGriffy Gives Update After He Broke His Face Jumping Off an RV While on Mushrooms

Key Takeaways
- LongBeachGriffy says his facial surgeon cleared him three months after an accident that broke nearly every bone in his face, though he still has facial paralysis and plans to see a speech therapist and neurologist.
- The comedian said his face recently moved for the first time since June, while his shattered kneecaps have healed enough for physical therapy and a return to the gym.
- Griffin suffered the injuries after taking about four grams of psychedelic mushrooms alone, climbing onto a stranger’s RV in Joshua Tree and jumping off because he believed he could fly.
LongBeachGriffy is giving fans an update on his recovery three months after an accident that broke his face.
The 32-year-old comedian, whose real name is Anthony Griffin, shared the news about his condition in a new video titled "LIFE UPDATE ON MY BROKEN FACE" on Sunday (Oct. 11).
“My facial surgeon broke up with me on Wednesday," Griffin said near the two-minute mark in the video linked above. "He said I didn't need to see him anymore. He said I'm ‘healing,’ or some dumb ass shit he said, I don’t know. I miss that n****a, man.”
He credited Dr. Echo at Echo Plastic Surgery in Palm Springs and said he is making steady physical progress. Although his face is still paralyzed, Griffin says it moved for the first time since June roughly two weeks before the video, something his doctor called a good sign.
Griffin said that next up are appointments with a speech therapist and a neurologist.
Griffin previously laid out how the injury happened in a video he uploaded in early September, claiming he took about four grams of psychedelic mushrooms alone at an Airbnb in Joshua Tree, California, wandered off and climbed on top of an RV belonging to strangers.
Rather than use the ladder, he ran and jumped, believing he could fly. He woke up on the concrete with his ears, nose and mouth bleeding and his lip cut open.
In his October update, Griffin said he “forgot to mention” that he did not have any clothes on during the incident other than “just a sock” on his left foot.
His MRI supposedly showed “multiple fractures,” and Griffin said he essentially broke “every bone in his face.” He also needed stitches across his head, and surgeons placed a tracheostomy in his neck to help him breathe during the operation.
In addition to the facial surgery, Griffin had knee surgery after shattering his kneecaps. By September, the knee had healed enough for physical therapy to begin, and his doctor cleared him to return to the gym around that time.