Comedian LongBeachGriffy Gives Update After He Broke His Face Jumping Off an RV While on Mushrooms

LongBeachGriffy is giving fans an update on his recovery three months after an accident that broke his face.

The 32-year-old comedian, whose real name is Anthony Griffin, shared the news about his condition in a new video titled "LIFE UPDATE ON MY BROKEN FACE" on Sunday (Oct. 11).

“My facial surgeon broke up with me on Wednesday," Griffin said near the two-minute mark in the video linked above. "He said I didn't need to see him anymore. He said I'm ‘healing,’ or some dumb ass shit he said, I don’t know. I miss that n****a, man.”

He credited Dr. Echo at Echo Plastic Surgery in Palm Springs and said he is making steady physical progress. Although his face is still paralyzed, Griffin says it moved for the first time since June roughly two weeks before the video, something his doctor called a good sign.

Griffin said that next up are appointments with a speech therapist and a neurologist.