Depp and Shake, born Danielle Balbuena, confirmed their relationship last March on social media, according to Cosmopolitan, but they reportedly began dating that January.

As noted by People, the star of The Idol opts to keep her romantic life private. She explained in a 2022 interview with Elle that she prefers not to be defined by the men in her life, even father Johnny Depp, 60, in light of his headline-heavy legal drama with ex-Amber Heard, 38.

“When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal,” Depp told Elle. “I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts. I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever.”

“And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there,” she added.