Kim Kardashian is probably used to people spreading all kinds of rumors about her, and she just confirmed one of them to be true.

During an appearance on Monday at Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 43-year-old was asked to respond to a number of online rumors about herself with a game of “True or False?”

“You have someone take the Starbucks sleeve off your coffee because you hate the sound of cardboard,” asked Kimmel at the 11:50 mark.

“Yes, that's true, and I hate the feeling, like that sound,” confirmed Kardashian. “Whoever I’m with—I just can’t see it being done or I can't hear it, and I can't feel it. The cardboard getting moved off of the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me.”

It turns out that there is a name for this aversion. According to Cleveland Clinic, the fear of cardboard boxes is known as cogombophobia and is a form of papyrophobia, the fear of paper. Neither of these conditions are apparently recognized by the American Psychiatric Association in its diagnostic manual.

Kimmel didn’t ask Kardashian the one question that’s on everyone’s minds: what she thought of Taylor Swift's new song “thanK you aIMee” off her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

As reported by Complex’s Trace William Cowen, the track, which has capitalized letters spelling out “KIM,” features Swift singing about a mean girl-esque bully named Aimee who “stomped across my grave” and “wrote headlines in the local paper.”

Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter North West, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, is also vaguely referenced on the track as Swift sings, “And one day, your kid comes home singin'/A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”

Unlike her ex-husband Ye, who recently jumped in on the rap wars of 2024 with a remix of Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That,” Kim probably won’t be responding to Taylor with a diss song of her own. She hasn’t released any music since her debut single, “Jam (Turn It Up)” in 2011.

However, it could be open season for North who teased in March that her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, is on the way.