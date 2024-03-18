North West Teases Upcoming Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

North West is playing coy about her upcoming album.

North recently spoke to13-year-old Jazlyn "Jazzy" Guerra from Jazzys World TV, tellimg her that her upcoming album was "gonna be great," adding that she doesn't know when it will drop.

"Maybe," North said at Rolling Loud when asked if Kanye would appear on the album. "We don't know yet!"

The interview was facilitated by North's mom, Kim Kardashian, as confirmed by Jazzy's Instagram post.