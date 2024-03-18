North West Teases Upcoming Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

North West is playing coy about her upcoming album.
North recently spoke to13-year-old Jazlyn "Jazzy" Guerra from Jazzys World TV, tellimg her that her upcoming album was "gonna be great," adding that she doesn't know when it will drop.
"Maybe," North said at Rolling Loud when asked if Kanye would appear on the album. "We don't know yet!"
The interview was facilitated by North's mom, Kim Kardashian, as confirmed by Jazzy's Instagram post.
While at the festival, North also performed "Talking / Once Again" off Vultures 1 alongside her dad. She arrived on stage with her own crew, which included her cousin Penelope Disick and other friends.
Ye's oldest child revealed she was dropping an album earlier this month at one of her dad's listening parties for Vultures 2. According to the 10-year-old, the album will be titled Elementary School Dropout, a nod to Ye's debut album, The College Dropout.
In an interview with i-D in November, North revealed her future aspirations to become an entrepreneur.
"I'm going to do art on the side," she told i-D in a November profile. "When I'm, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell."