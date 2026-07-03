Eric Bauza

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Pop Culture

Eric Bauza Is The New Voice Of Jimmy Pesto On 'Bob's Burgers'

The Bugs Bunny voiceover actor did the voice of Bob's nemesis on last night's episode.

Erik Leijon985 days ago
Pop Culture

Looney Tunes Voiceover Actor Eric Bauza Explains SAG-AFTRA Strike From The Picket Line

The voice of Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny, and more speaks about the strike.

Alex Narvaez1019 days ago
Pop Culture

Eric Bauza Uses Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck Voices On The WGA Picket Line

The Canadian voice actor used his Daffy Duck and Bugs Bunny voices to make some points.

Louis Pavlakos1145 days ago
Eric Bauza at Children's Emmys
Pop Culture

Eric Bauza Wins Children's Emmy for Voice Performance Work on Looney Tunes

Canadian voice actor Eric Bauza has brought home the Children’s Emmy Award for the “Outstanding Voice Performance In An Animated Program” category.

Louis Pavlakos1314 days ago
Eric Bauza new show Stay Tooned
Music

Canadian Voice Actor for Bugs Bunny, Space Jam, Gets New Show 'Stay Tooned'

Canadian voice actor Eric Bauza, the voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and more, will be hosting an upcoming six-part CBC Gem series “Stay Tooned."

Jacob Carey1345 days ago
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