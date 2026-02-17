Jaden Smith Wants to Open a Skid Row Building Offering Meals Every Day: ‘That’s My Real Dream'

Jaden Smith says he wants to turn Skid Row into a place where no one goes hungry. In a post recently shared to his TikTok account, the 27-year-old actor, musician, and philanthropist detailed his “dream” to give back to residents in the downtown Los Angeles neighborhood, which is home to nearly 4,000 people experiencing homelessness.

"Honestly, my dream in life is to have a building on Skid Row where I can give out free meals every single day: breakfast, lunch, dinner,” he said in the clip. “I can do things inside of it—I can create jobs and, like, a good vibe. That's my real dream, that's my long term goal.” In 2019, he launched his "I Love You" vegan food truck to distribute food to unhoused people in Skid Row. He added, "We don't have a brick and mortar store right now. We don't have a place that we can be set up at all times, but I want to have that and I want the community to help us get there in the future, so that’s the plan." At Druski's screening of Coulda Been Love Season 2 on Wednesday (Feb. 11), Smith reacted strongly during an interview with Complex’s Jillian Hardeman-Webb.

"I see that you're working with Steven Smith, who designed Yeezy footwear with Ye," said Hardeman-Webb. "What are y'all cooking up?" At that moment, Jaden glanced up and walked away. Hardeman-Webb watched him continue down the carpet and said to the camera, “I guess we'll never find out.”

Smith later reposted the moment to his TikTok account along with the caption, “When you're supposed to be talking about feeding the Skid Row community but your homie @complex goes off script.”