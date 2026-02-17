Pop Culture

Jaden Smith Wants to Open a Skid Row Building Offering Meals Every Day: ‘That’s My Real Dream'

In 2019, Smith launched the "I Love You" vegan food truck serving unhoused people.

Jaden Smith with distinctive dreadlocks, wearing a black suit and white shirt, stands against a blue background.
Image via Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jaden Smith says he wants to turn Skid Row into a place where no one goes hungry.

In a post recently shared to his TikTok account, the 27-year-old actor, musician, and philanthropist detailed his “dream” to give back to residents in the downtown Los Angeles neighborhood, which is home to nearly 4,000 people experiencing homelessness.

"Honestly, my dream in life is to have a building on Skid Row where I can give out free meals every single day: breakfast, lunch, dinner,” he said in the clip. “I can do things inside of it—I can create jobs and, like, a good vibe. That's my real dream, that's my long term goal.”

In 2019, he launched his "I Love You" vegan food truck to distribute food to unhoused people in Skid Row.

He added, "We don't have a brick and mortar store right now. We don't have a place that we can be set up at all times, but I want to have that and I want the community to help us get there in the future, so that’s the plan."

At Druski's screening of Coulda Been Love Season 2 on Wednesday (Feb. 11), Smith reacted strongly during an interview with Complex’s Jillian Hardeman-Webb.

"I see that you're working with Steven Smith, who designed Yeezy footwear with Ye," said Hardeman-Webb. "What are y'all cooking up?"

At that moment, Jaden glanced up and walked away. Hardeman-Webb watched him continue down the carpet and said to the camera, “I guess we'll never find out.”

Smith later reposted the moment to his TikTok account along with the caption, “When you're supposed to be talking about feeding the Skid Row community but your homie @complex goes off script.”

Related Stories

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Druski and Chloe Bailey attend his exclusive screening for Season 2 Premiere of "Coulda Been Love" Series presented by Tequila Don Julio & Buffalo Wild Wings at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 11, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Druski Brings Out Chloe Bailey, Jamie Foxx, More for 'Coulda Been Love 2' Premiere

The new season of the viral dating show kicked off at Los Angeles' TCL Chinese Theater.

Jaelani Turner-Williams217 days ago
Shirley Raines at the 56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors held at Novo on February 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Life

Shirley Raines, TikTok Activist Who Helped Homeless Population on Skid Row, Dies at 58 

The Beauty 2 the Streetz founder, known as Ms. Shirley, was known for viral videos of her helping those in need.

Jaelani Turner-Williams232 days ago
A basketball player from the Milwaukee Bucks dribbling on a court with the Portland Trail Blazers logo at center court.
Sports

Portland Trail Blazers Ask Fans to Purchase Tickets So Underprivileged Kids Can Go to Game

The tickets will go to local kids, many of whom have never been to a Trail Blazers game.

tara mahadevan217 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App