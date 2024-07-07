All eyes are on the “Hawk Tuah" girl lately, but now the interviewers behind the infamous video are feeling overlooked.

Tim Dickerson, 25, and DeArius Marlow, 24, who have been creating content since 2021 and share videos on their Tim & Dee TV accounts, recently told the New York Times that they’re happy for 23-year-old Haliey “Hawk Tuah” Welch, but want some credit of their own.

“At the end of the day, nobody would know who she was if we didn’t bring it to light and post it,” said Marlow. “A lot of the audience who hadn’t seen us before think we grew off this one clip. People were treating it like we’re nobodies and didn’t already have a platform.”

On that fateful night, the content creator duo encountered Welch on the streets of Nashville and interviewed her. When asked about a move that would make a man go crazy in bed, Welch responded and her answer quickly became an online sensation.

"Oh, you gotta give him that hawk tuah and spit on that thang,” she infamously said in the clip.