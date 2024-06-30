Watch Zach Bryan Bring 'Hawk Tuah' Girl Onstage to Sing "Revival"

The latest stop on Zach Bryan's Quittin' Time Tour was highlighted by a surprise appearance from Nashville legend Hailey Welch a.k.a. the "Hawk Tuah" girl

For those who need to be brought up to speed, Welch recently went viral during an interview in Nashville with content creators Tim and Dee TV.

"What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?" she was asked in the infamous clip. "Oh, you have got to give it that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang, you get me?" she replied.

During Bryan's concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday, the country star brought Welch on stage, where she sang background vocals during a performance of 2020 hit "Revival." Welch finished her appearance by giving fans a loud "hawk tuah."