Watch Zach Bryan Bring 'Hawk Tuah' Girl Onstage to Sing "Revival"

The latest stop on Zach Bryan's Quittin' Time Tour was highlighted by a surprise appearance from Nashville legend Hailey Welch a.k.a. the "Hawk Tuah" girl
For those who need to be brought up to speed, Welch recently went viral during an interview in Nashville with content creators Tim and Dee TV.
"What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?" she was asked in the infamous clip. "Oh, you have got to give it that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang, you get me?" she replied.
During Bryan's concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday, the country star brought Welch on stage, where she sang background vocals during a performance of 2020 hit "Revival." Welch finished her appearance by giving fans a loud "hawk tuah."
Welch's recent popularity has resulted in a run of merch courtesy of Fathead Threads, a Tennessee-based embroidery brand run by Poteete, who spoke with Rolling Stone this week about monetizing "hawk tuah."
Poteete estimates that his shop has already sold a little more than 2,000 hats, which amounts to about $65,000.
“Our largest orders are usually 100 hats, maybe 150-250 shirts. This is way out of the normal for us,” he shared. “This is a small, family-owned shop. We’re all hands on deck right now.”
Poteete added, “Of course she hasn’t gotten a dime from the first viral video that went out. Nobody was asking permission for her to do nothing, neither. I just wanted her to get some profit off of this deal.”