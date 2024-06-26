'Prison Break' Stars Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller to Reunite on New Series ‘Snatchback’

Prison Break’s original stars are reuniting on the small screen.
Dominic Purcell, 54, and Wentworth Miller, 52, are the stars of Snatchback, a new hostage drama series currently in development at Universal Television, Variety reports.
“Inspired by the life of a real covert intelligence officer who is still active in the field today, the series follows a highly skilled privately contracted team of operatives as they recover hostages across the globe from some of the most exotic, and equally dangerous locations on the planet,” reads the official synopsis, per the magazine.
Purcell and Miller’s on-screen reunion comes nearly 19 years after Prison Break first premiered on Fox, where they played brothers Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively. The series aired for five seasons until 2009. The show was then picked up for an additional sixth season in 2017.
Scott Rosenbaum, known for FX’s The Shield, is signed on as Snatchback’s writer and executive producer. Purcell, along with his wife Tish Cyrus-Purcell, 57, are also named executive producers.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this team with such talented individuals,” Cyrus-Purcell said in a statement via Variety. “Rosenbaum has crafted an emotionally charged and high stakes world where Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller reunite, bringing to the screen the extraordinary heroes of a real-life private hostage recovery team.”