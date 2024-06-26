'Prison Break' Stars Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller to Reunite on New Series ‘Snatchback’

Purcell and Miller’s on-screen reunion comes nearly 19 years after Prison Break first premiered on Fox, where they played brothers Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively. The series aired for five seasons until 2009. The show was then picked up for an additional sixth season in 2017.

Scott Rosenbaum, known for FX’s The Shield, is signed on as Snatchback’s writer and executive producer. Purcell, along with his wife Tish Cyrus-Purcell, 57, are also named executive producers.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this team with such talented individuals,” Cyrus-Purcell said in a statement via Variety. “Rosenbaum has crafted an emotionally charged and high stakes world where Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller reunite, bringing to the screen the extraordinary heroes of a real-life private hostage recovery team.”