The announcement arrives two days before the Season 4 premiere of The Boys on June 13. The The celebrated superhero show has been nominated for eight Emmy Awards, finally winning one in 2023 for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Kripke expanded on his decision to end the run on its fifth season in a conversation with the Hollywood Reporter.

“From the very beginning, I wanted to wrap it out around Season 5,” Kripke shared. “And then I would say plans really solidified that we were going to actually do it years ago. I think we were probably in the middle of making season three, so it could have been three or four years ago that we always knew."