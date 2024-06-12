Amazon Prime Video's The Boys has an end date.
Creator Eric Kripke announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday, ahead of the premiere of the long-awaited fourth season.
“Season 4 premiere week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the final season!” Kripke wrote. “Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax.”
The announcement arrives two days before the Season 4 premiere of The Boys on June 13. The The celebrated superhero show has been nominated for eight Emmy Awards, finally winning one in 2023 for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
Kripke expanded on his decision to end the run on its fifth season in a conversation with the Hollywood Reporter.
“From the very beginning, I wanted to wrap it out around Season 5,” Kripke shared. “And then I would say plans really solidified that we were going to actually do it years ago. I think we were probably in the middle of making season three, so it could have been three or four years ago that we always knew."
Kripke added, “I don’t know why I like the number five so much; it’s a good round number to where you get enough. It might have been because I was trained as a TV writer and there were five acts. It gives you enough time to get to know the characters. You can have your calm-before-the-storm moment, which is kind of what Season 4 is for me. I say calm…you know what I mean. It’s about the characters and then you kick off into a climax.”
Prime Video will drop the first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 on Thursday, June 13. The project adapts Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book of the same name, which ran for 72 issues from 2006 to 2012. The show has already yielded the animated anthology Diabolical, plus the live-action spinoff Gen V and the in-development The Boys: Mexico.