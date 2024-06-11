Chrisean Rock Arrested After Arriving at L.A. Courthouse With Her Baby

Chrisean Rock was taken into custody in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old rapper and reality TV star was seen entering a courthouse in the San Fernando Valley on Monday with her baby, Chrisean Jr. She was reportedly there to attend a court hearing for on-and-off boyfriend Blueface, 27, before she was arrested.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that five LAPD officers were waiting for Rock, suggesting that her arrest was planned. She was searched by two female officers after she was placed in handcuffs. The source did not specify what happened with Rock’s child.

Jaidyn Alexis, 25, who shares children with the "Thotiana" rapper, was reportedly at the scene but they seemingly weren’t there together.

TMZ says Rock is being held without bail on a felony fugitive warrant, with an additional assault with a deadly weapon charge. The warrant stems from Oklahoma, reportedly in relation to 2022 drug charges including marijuana possession with intent to distribute. It’s not clear if the deadly weapons charge is from California or another state.