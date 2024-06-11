Chrisean Rock Arrested After Arriving at L.A. Courthouse With Her Baby

Chrisean Rock was taken into custody in Los Angeles.
The 24-year-old rapper and reality TV star was seen entering a courthouse in the San Fernando Valley on Monday with her baby, Chrisean Jr. She was reportedly there to attend a court hearing for on-and-off boyfriend Blueface, 27, before she was arrested.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that five LAPD officers were waiting for Rock, suggesting that her arrest was planned. She was searched by two female officers after she was placed in handcuffs. The source did not specify what happened with Rock’s child.
Jaidyn Alexis, 25, who shares children with the "Thotiana" rapper, was reportedly at the scene but they seemingly weren’t there together.
TMZ says Rock is being held without bail on a felony fugitive warrant, with an additional assault with a deadly weapon charge. The warrant stems from Oklahoma, reportedly in relation to 2022 drug charges including marijuana possession with intent to distribute. It’s not clear if the deadly weapons charge is from California or another state.
Rock acknowledged her fugitive status back in March during an Instagram Live while on-and-off boyfriend Blueface is in jail.
She also announced her intention not to surrender herself in order to stay with her son, Chrisean Jr., whom she welcomed last September.
“My warrants are getting cleaned up. I've been paying off fees and getting rid of shit, talking to certain people to help my situation out cause I have my son,” said Rock at the time. “The old me would’ve just turned myself in and dealt with it through from inside to the outside of the jail, so whatever.”
She continued, “Right now, I gotta play cautious because I don't plan on being in jail while my son is growing, like, I just don't plan on that at all. I'm going every way possible to get that figured out without even trying to serve time, and it's working out for me. I'm gonna work on my little situations and stuff, that's all about it.”
However, TMZ says Rock is now likely to be extradited to Oklahoma.
She is also being sued by background singer James Wright for allegedly assaulting him during Tamar Braxton’s Love & War 10th anniversary concert in L.A. last November. Wright claims he was called homophobic slurs, suffered from multiple lacerations to his face, and had two of his teeth broken.
Meanwhile, Blueface is currently behind bars over a probation violation related to an assault case over a nightclub brawl in September 2021.
Despite previous reports that he shared Chrisean Jr. with Rock, Blueface claimed last December that he took a DNA test that ultimately denied his paternity.