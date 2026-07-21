The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is typically a showcase for a mixture of highly touted lottery picks, mid-to-late round draft picks looking to put their talent on display and undrafted young prospects hoping to find a long-term home. It is a high-octane proving ground featuring no shortage of raw potential and some intriguing talents. And then there’s Jon Elmore, a name who captivated fans throughout the 2026 NBA Summer League. During the Los Angeles Lakers' Summer League run at the Thomas & Mack Center, one of the most viral moments didn’t come from a 20-year-old throwing down an alley-oop. It came from a 30-year-old, 6-foot-3 point guard who looks nothing like your prototypical NBA prospect. In a matchup against the Chicago Bulls, Elmore flew down the floor as the third-quarter clock was winding down and pulled up just outside the three-point line. What happened next was impressive, but it was the celebration that really put it all together. Elmore hit a step-back three-pointer to beat the buzzer. He then turned to the crowd, gave a glance to the cameras, and casually brushed his hand across the top of his bald head. The internet erupted. Social media accounts amplified the clip, labeling it the coldest celebration of the summer, and just like that, the basketball world fell in love. Elmore finished the game with 11 points and 5 assists off the bench, proving that pure hoopers don't have an expiration date.

But to those who know his history, Elmore’s viral moment was just the latest chapter in a basketball history that’s lived across several continents, with multiple teams, and has a long backstory.

Jon Elmore’s Early Years of Dominance

Before he became a veteran of the Lakers' summer squad, Elmore was a basketball standout in West Virginia. Born in Charleston to a basketball family, his father, Gay Elmore, was a collegiate star and all-time leading scorer at VMI. His grandfather played at West Virginia and his brother, Ot, played at Texas-Rio Grande Valley before transferring to join Jon at Marshall University.=

Elmore averaged a stellar 31.4 points per game as a senior at George Washington High School. He was named West Virginia Player of the Year and, in the class of 2014, was still unranked by ESPN and ultimately listed as a two-star recruit by 247Sports. After an initial commitment to play for VMI, Elmore left before ever playing a game to be with his sick grandfather. He later returned to school at Marshall and was recruited after intramural play to join the team, leading to a four-year run with the Thundering Herd that brought plenty of memorable moments. Elmore became a three-time First-Team All-Conference USA selection. He averaged north of 15.2 points per game over all four seasons and, during his final three seasons, posted 19.7 points or more per game. In 2018, he led Marshall to a C-USA tournament championship while earning MVP honors, and that was followed up by helping the Thundering Herd win its first NCAA Tournament game, an upset over Wichita State, in which he scored 27 points. During Elmore’s senior season with Marshall, he became the Conference USA all-time leading scorer and all-time assist leader. At the time, he was also the only player in NCAA Division I history to have 2,500 points and over 750 assists. His collegiate dominance was recognized just weeks before his Vegas breakout when it was announced he would be a 2026 inductee into the Conference USA Hall of Fame. But despite a college resume that belongs in a museum, the NBA draft process wasn't kind to the undersized guard. He went undrafted in 2019, kicking off a grueling professional grind.

How Elmore Became the Ultimate Journeyman

Elmore didn’t throw in the towel on a basketball career; instead, he’s put his passport to good use. Over the last seven years, he has taken his sharp-shooting and high-IQ to Italy, Greece, Hungary, Turkey and Lithuania. He has battled through stints in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Cleveland Charge and Stockton Kings, from 2022 through 2026, ultimately capturing a G League championship in 2025. The man who’s proven his willingness to grind regardless of the situation also spent summers playing for Herd That, the Marshall alumni squad in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).