Pop Culture

Chris Sails Arrested After Allegedly Lying to Cops That His Kids Fell Into a Lake

The YouTuber was arrested last Monday after police determined he was lying about his children's whereabouts.

YouTuber Chris Sails has been arrested after police investigators determined he gave a false statement about his children being in danger.

According to TMZ, the event began on August 16 when the Waller County Sheriff's Office received a call concerning a suspicious person who was running around and jumping onto the vehicles of local residents.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, the officer found Sails sitting in a roadway next to a light pole, per court documents reviewed by the outlet. The officer noted that Sails appeared to be praying at the time, but moments later, Sails began rolling around in the street.

During subsequent questioning, law enforcement officers claim that Sails lied to them by stating that his children had fallen into a body of water behind his home.

In response, the police immediately launched an emergency search and rescue operation. The massive effort reportedly utilized fire department vehicles, search and rescue boats, specialized equipment, and aerial drones to scour the area.

The search was eventually called off after officers located the children safe and sound with unspecified family members.

Sails was arrested last Monday (August 17), and was released the following day after posting bond. He faces a misdemeanor charge of knowingly making a false statement to a police officer, and a separate misdemeanor charge of evading arrest or detention. The first of those had a $25,000 bond, and the bond for the second was $10,000.

The content creator and musician has 2.96 million followers on YouTube and nearly 760,000 on Instagram.

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