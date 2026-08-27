Chris Sails Arrested After Allegedly Lying to Cops That His Kids Fell Into a Lake

YouTuber Chris Sails has been arrested after police investigators determined he gave a false statement about his children being in danger.

According to TMZ, the event began on August 16 when the Waller County Sheriff's Office received a call concerning a suspicious person who was running around and jumping onto the vehicles of local residents.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, the officer found Sails sitting in a roadway next to a light pole, per court documents reviewed by the outlet. The officer noted that Sails appeared to be praying at the time, but moments later, Sails began rolling around in the street.

During subsequent questioning, law enforcement officers claim that Sails lied to them by stating that his children had fallen into a body of water behind his home.

In response, the police immediately launched an emergency search and rescue operation. The massive effort reportedly utilized fire department vehicles, search and rescue boats, specialized equipment, and aerial drones to scour the area.