Bad Bunny Ducks Marriage Questions in "No Me Quiero Casar" Video After Kendall Jenner Breakup

Bad Bunny insists that marriage is off the table in his music video for “No Me Quiero Casar.”

The Puerto Rican rapper (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) dropped the Stillz-directed surprise visual on New Year’s Eve, and some viewers at home might have related to the first few minutes all too well.

At a lavish New Year’s Eve party, Benito can’t seem to completely duck and weave around questions about getting married. While mingling with his family and friends, each guest won't let the subject go.

Although he politely shoots down the idea of settling down anytime soon and using his youth as an excuse (he’s 29 years old), Bad Bunny eventually reaches a breaking point and briefly excuses himself from the festivities. Suddenly a wedding proposal gone wrong takes place in front of all the guests. Benito, who watches from the crowd, perhaps takes the incident as an omen about his own marital status.

The music video, unsurprisingly, does not seem to make too many allusions directly to his romance with former flame Kendall Jenner. Instead, Bunny takes viewers through different scenes such as covering Forbes, riding horses, partying, kicking it with Spider-Man after being saved by him, and pillow fighting with models at a hotel—all of which serve as compelling reasons for Benito to enjoy the bachelor life.

In another scene, the rapper attempts to put an engagement ring on a woman he’s dining with but he vanishes into thin air.

Last month, it was reported that Bunny and Jenner had called it quits after less than a year of dating. A source allegedly connected to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that the two had been “doing their own things lately” and “slowly started to fizzle out.”

"They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go," the source claimed. "They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."

The insider also mentioned that there's no “negativity between them and they still want the best for one another."

"Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him," the source continued. "They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."

This year Bad Bunny is hitting the road with his Most Wanted Tour in support of his album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. The tour kicks off on Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will feature the Grammy Award-winner performing only his trap songs.