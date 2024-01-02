Cardi B Admits She Got ‘Dicked Down’ by Offset on New Year's Eve Amid Separation

The pair were in Miami to perform separate gigs at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, which were reportedly booked before their separation. They previously spent Christmas together, posting footage on their Instagram Stories of them celebrating with their kids, Kulture and Wave.

After almost being married for six years, Cardi confirmed their separation in December. "I've been single for a minute now," she told fans on IG Live. "But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign."