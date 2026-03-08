Pop Culture

Adin Ross Says He’s Planning To Sue TMZ for Reporting His Sister’s Death: ‘It Was a Private Thing'

The outlet was the first to report that his 36-year-old sister Madelyn died.

A man with a beard and dark hair, wearing a black hoodie, is sitting among a crowd at an event.
Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Adin Ross says he plans to sue TMZ after the outlet reported his sister’s death.

During a livestream on Sunday (March 8), the 25-year-old streamer spoke out about his intentions to pursue litigation against the celebrity news outlet.

“This shit happened a couple months ago. I didn't really want to tell anyone. As you could see, it was a private thing,” Adin said of his sister’s death in the clip linked above. “[It’s] horrible that somebody that in my circle got paid by TMZ to release that. I don't know who it was yet, but I'm going to find out. And I'm suing TMZ and I'm suing the county. I'm suing a lot of people.”

He continued, while making a passing reference to TMZ founder Harvey Levin’s mention in the Jeffrey Epstein files: “It's time to fucking put these motherfuckers in check, I don't know who they think they are, these little Epstein Island lovers.”

On Tuesday (March 3), TMZ was the first to report that Adin’s older sister Madelyn passed away on January 15 in Broward County, Florida, per the Broward County Medical Examiner. She was 36 years old.

Madelyn was one of three sisters Adin grew up with, including influencer Naomi Ross.

The cause and manner of Madelyn’s death are still pending.

Days after Madeline’s reported death, Adin appeared on a livestream to share his grief about losing a loved one. Despite some clip farming accounts claiming he was talking about his grandmother, Adin did not specify who he was referring to.

“It really fucking sucks losing somebody you love. I can't fake it with you guys," he said during his Jan. 22 stream. “It's the worst thing and, fuck, I love you guys. I'm fucking trying to just not think about it … I hate this shit, man. I fucking hate it. I just hate feeling this way.

“I wish there was a more peaceful—a more beautiful way to do it, and it's tough. It's really hard and hopefully it all gets figured out."

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