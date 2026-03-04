Pop Culture

Adin Ross' Older Sister Madeline Reportedly Passed Away at 36

Days after her reported death in January, Adin spoke on a livestream about the pain of losing someone he loved.

Adin Ross with a beard and a black shirt stands in a crowd, looking intently forward. A camera is visible on the right.
Image via Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Adin Ross’ sister Madeline passed away earlier this year.

Madeline Ross, 36, died on January 15 in Broward County, Florida, according to the Broward County Medical Examiner. Her passing was first reported by TMZ on Tuesday (March 3).

The cause and manner of Madeline’s death are still pending.

Madeline was known to be very private and little public information is available about her. She was one of three sisters Adin grew up with, including Naomi, who is also an influencer.

Days after Madeline’s reported death, Adin went live and spoke emotionally about losing a loved one. Although some clip farming accounts claimed he was talking about his grandmother, Adin seemingly did not specify who he was referring to.

“It really fucking sucks losing somebody you love. I can't fake it with you guys," he said during a Jan. 22 stream. “It's the worst thing and, fuck, I love you guys. I'm fucking trying to just not think about it … I hate this shit, man. I fucking hate it. I just hate feeling this way.

“I wish there was a more peaceful—a more beautiful way to do it, and it's tough. It's really hard and hopefully it all gets figured out."

Adin also recalled being asked if he wanted to go therapy.

“I got asked two days ago, 'Do you want to do therapy?' I said, 'No, I have my chat. Straight up,” he admitted. “Yeah, my chat trolls me and shit, but [during] late night hours like this they'll never troll me and they'll be really open with me. I have my chat. I don't need therapy. ... I have you guys and you guys got me."

He continued, "I'm not being ignorant or closed-minded. You guys understand me and other people can't. Nothing wrong with that. You guys have watched me for years. You’ve seen me grow, you’ve seen me fuck up, you guys have seen so much. I can't sit here and I can't fake it and shit like that because you guys genuinely know me."

During the same stream, he reflected on what he saw as a sign involving a crow “the day before something happened.”

“Do you guys know what a crow is? Look up what a crow means,” he told the chat. “I was staying in Beverly fucking Hills in L.A. and a crow was staying by my window the entire day, the day before something happened. The day after: don't see that crow ever again. And to me, that's one coincidence.

… It's just, like, that is something. And I want to find the answer to that because that's something, right? On my mom [and] everything I love, l've never seen a crow in my life, and I lived in L.A. for years."

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