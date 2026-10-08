Pop Culture

Netflix Sets Lady Violet-Centric 'Bridgerton' Spin-Off

The new Netflix series will explore Lady Violet's early life and her romance with Viscount Edmund Bridgerton.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in episode 406 of Bridgerton.
Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in episode 406 of Bridgerton.
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Key Takeaways

  • Netflix and Shondaland are developing a Bridgerton spin-off about young Lady Violet and her romance with Viscount Edmund Bridgerton.
  • Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini will write, run, and executive produce the series, with Tom Verica directing and Betsy Beers executive producing.
  • The franchise’s second spin-off after Queen Charlotte has no confirmed title, release date, episode count, or casting for young Violet.

The royal world of Bridgerton continues to expand. And this time, we get to learn more about one of the show’s beloved characters.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, Netflix and Shondaland announced a new Bridgerton spin-off centered around Lady Violet. Netflix’s official logline reads: “Similar to the massive global hit Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the series will chronicle the early life of a young Lady Violet and tell the story of her romance with Viscount Edmund Bridgerton.”

This marks the second spin-off in the Bridgerton franchise, the first being the aforementioned Queen Charlotte, which centered around Golda Rosheuvel’s beloved character. In Queen Charlotte, the younger version of the titular character was played by India Amarteifio. The Lady Violet character was also in Queen Charlotte, and her younger counterpart was played by Connie Jenkins-Greig. In the original Bridgerton, adult Violet is played by Ruth Gemmell. At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed if Connie Jenkins-Greig will return for the role.

Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini will serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers for the Lady Violet spin-off, and Tom Verica is tapped to direct and executive produce. Betsy Beers is also set to executive produce.

No official release date, nor title, nor number of episodes have been confirmed. However, this is not the only spin-off that Rhimes is working on at the moment.

Rhimes executive produces Bridgerton through Shondaland and created its first spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. She also created Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy. She is currently working on a spin-off of the latter. The spin-off, which was originally reported back in May, is described as “an edgy drama about a team at a rural West Texas medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere.” This spin-off will arrive to ABC at a later date.

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