Tyrese Maxey Says Healthy Joel Embiid 'Changes Everything' Ahead of LeBron James' 76ers Season Debut

After injuries limited him to 39 or fewer games in each season since his 2022-23 MVP campaign, Embiid says he has prioritized lifting, conditioning, and getting “as strong as possible” ahead of his 13th year.

Tyrese Maxey says a fully healthy Joel Embiid “changes everything,” allowing the 76ers to install more plays and repeatedly drill the nuances of playing with their star big man.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming up on a huge year for the franchise. One player who's making a big difference this season, of course, is the legendary LeBron James, who is officially a 76ers star now as his NBA career starts to come to a close. But James can't do it alone. Philadelphia has plenty of stars on its roster, and one of them is fully healthy entering the season for the first time in a while: Joel Embiid. Another 76ers star, Tyrese Maxey, is now saying that having Embiid fully healthy ahead of the season "changes everything." "You can put in more packages," Maxey said, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim. "There's been times where he hasn't been healthy and we get into the game and now we're trying to learn on the fly."

Embiid hasn't played in more than 39 games in a season since his incredible MVP run during the 2022-23 campaign. He's dealt with a variety of injuries. "If you haven't been playing with a big like Joel, there's not many. It's very hard, very difficult to learn certain things," Maxey said. "So, with him being here, we can drill those things over and over. It's been what, like two, three weeks that we've had just drilling and drilling. That's a good thing." Now that Embiid is healthy again, he’s been training to get ready for the season. Speaking with GQ, he was asked about his conditioning and training going into the 2026-27 run. He commented that it’s “just the usual” and that he feels “pretty old” since he’s going into his 13th year, but that over the years, he’s changed his routine. “At the beginning, you’re trying to find your routine. Now it’s really about focusing on my body: lifting a lot, making sure everything is on point, conditioning,” he told the outlet. “It’s not limited to the weight room.”