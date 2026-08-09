Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals She's Freezing Her Eggs, Shares Injection Video

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has revealed that she began the process of freezing her eggs while encouraging more open conversations about women's reproductive health.
The New York congresswoman shared the news through a series of Instagram Stories, explaining that although she typically keeps her personal life private, she felt compelled to document the experience because it could help other women facing similar decisions.
“Don’t be weird about this,” she told her viewers. “Even though all of you will be.”
Ocasio-Cortez said she had been thinking about egg freezing for a long time and decided to speak publicly after realizing how little information many women receive about fertility and reproductive health.
"I've been considering this for a while," she explained, adding that she wanted to share what she has learned because the process can feel intimidating for many people.
The 36-year-old Democrat also gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at the treatment, showing the medications involved and filming herself administering one of the required hormone injections while her French bulldog, Deco, sat nearby.
After finishing the injection, she smiled and said, "It wasn't so bad."
Ocasio-Cortez said she hopes discussing the experience will make the process feel less overwhelming and help normalize conversations surrounding fertility preservation.
While focusing largely on education, she also acknowledged that the current political climate surrounding reproductive rights influenced her decision.
A longtime advocate for abortion access and reproductive freedom, Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly criticized restrictions enacted since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. She has urged broader public support for reproductive rights and argued that women deserve greater autonomy over their health care decisions.