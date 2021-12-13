Starz and 50 Cent are teaming up, once again, for a new scripted series that will explore the story of Snoop Dogg’s murder trial.

Deadline reports Starz has tapped Fif and Snoop Dogg to executive produce A Moment In Time: Murder Was the Case, a new series that will explore Snoop’s murder trial. In 1993, fresh off the release of his chart-topping debut album Doggystyle, the Long Beach rapper was charged with first degree murder for the death of Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang who was fatally shot by Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee.

“Murder was the Case” became one of the album’s biggest hits, and helped it sell over 5 million copies. It’s also the title of a 1994 short film starring Snoop and directed by Dr. Dre.

50 shared his thoughts about the forthcoming series, which he previously hinted at, in a statement on Monday. “Murder was the Case is an incredible story,” he said. “Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom. The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television.”

Snoop added, “I am excited to finally tell the story of Murder was the Case. This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen.”

Murder Was the Case will be the second installment in Starz’s hip-hop anthology series. In September 2020, the network announced A Moment In Time: The Massacre, which is in development and will cover the rivalry between 50 Cent and the Game.