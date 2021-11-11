50 Cent has been building a television empire with his Starz series Power, and its subsequent prequel and sequel series. Now it looks as if the rap mogul might have his sights set on retelling Snoop Dogg’s 1994 murder case.

The G-Unit rapper took to Instagram to share two photos of Snoop in the courthouse with a caption that might suggest a new show surrounding the case could be in the works.

“I’m afraid this is going to be a problem for everything on Tv,” 50 wrote in the caption. “A moment in time ( MURDER WAS THE CASE ) when the dream you have been wishing for feels like a nightmare. You think you know 🤦‍♂️you have no idea. @snoopdogg story is crazy 💣BOOM💨 🚦Green Light Gang 🎯I DON’T MISS @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

None of the language in 50’s post fully confirms that a show is on the way. Still, considering the good relationship both legendary rappers have; and with Snoop appearing in 50’s Black Mafia Family as Pastor Swift, the idea isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

When talking to Billboard, 50 explained why he approached Snoop for the role in BMF.

“I was like, ‘Snoop would do a great job at this’– and I was able to reach out to him, and get them to commit to it because he was already a big fan of Power and a big supporter of me publicly. He was like, ‘Yo, this is like my favorite s—t.’ He would be saying that constantly.”

Snoop and his bodyguard were arrested and went to trial in 1993 on first and second-degree murder charges in relation to the death of rival gang member Philip Woldemariam. They both were acquitted on all charges in 1996.